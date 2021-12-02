Leigh of Hurley Acquires 19,000 Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) Stock

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) insider Leigh of Hurley purchased 19,000 shares of Manolete Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £49,210 ($64,293.18).

Shares of MANO stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 298.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 266.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.71. Manolete Partners Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 131.55 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 0.39 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Manolete Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANO. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Manolete Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Manolete Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

