Leon van de Moortele Buys 39,000 Shares of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) Stock

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) insider Leon van de Moortele acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £14,820 ($19,362.42).

Shares of GR1T stock remained flat at $GBX 35.50 ($0.46) on Thursday. 95,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,994. Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.42. The company has a market capitalization of £113.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06.

About Grit Real Estate Income Group

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

