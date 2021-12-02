LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading 7% Higher

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.45. 19,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,193,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 438.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

