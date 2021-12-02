Lightbridge (LTBR) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lightbridge to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -81.96% -73.05% Lightbridge Competitors -24.90% -14.89% -5.06%

This table compares Lightbridge and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A -$14.42 million -3.63 Lightbridge Competitors $1.74 billion $111.68 million 17.87

Lightbridge’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.38, meaning that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge’s rivals have a beta of 2.24, meaning that their average stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lightbridge and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightbridge Competitors 164 668 965 21 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 15.52%. Given Lightbridge’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lightbridge has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lightbridge rivals beat Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

