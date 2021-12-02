Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

Get Lilium alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LILM. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

Shares of LILM stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Lilium has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lilium (LILM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.