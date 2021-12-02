Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Short Interest Down 46.5% in November

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the October 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $357.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLNW shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 164,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

