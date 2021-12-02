Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.170-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.26 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of LLNW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 922,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,228. The company has a market cap of $367.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.62. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 84.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 145.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

