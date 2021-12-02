Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post sales of $12.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the highest is $12.60 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $12.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $52.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $49.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $50.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMST. Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of LMST opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

