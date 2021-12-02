Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the October 31st total of 715,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGHL. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Lion Group by 108.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 49,647 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lion Group in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lion Group by 55.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lion Group by 121.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

LGHL stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Lion Group has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

