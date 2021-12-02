Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,542.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.76 million and $1,542.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,299.14 or 0.99727315 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 745,736,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

