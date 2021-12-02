LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveVox Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based customer services and digital engagement tools. LiveVox Holdings Inc., formerly known as Crescent Acquisition Corp, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVOX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveVox will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $418,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $152,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $243,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $2,505,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

