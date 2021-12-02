L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $97.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.83.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

