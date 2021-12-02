Lotto Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, Lotto has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a total market cap of $43.03 million and approximately $10,464.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.77 or 0.00358958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

