Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,300 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

ANGO stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $985.19 million, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.86.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

