Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 99,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 113.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

TCMD stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $379.81 million, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

