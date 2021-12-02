Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the October 31st total of 29,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LFT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 103,588 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 6,474.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 73,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

LFT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 59,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,831. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.