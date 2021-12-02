Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Purchases 384 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.2% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $164.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.93. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

