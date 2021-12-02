MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $592,720.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $614,200.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $641,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $618,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $648,300.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $434,135.00.

Shares of MTSI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 764,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

