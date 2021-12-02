MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.13

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 7222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The company had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 700,000 shares of company stock worth $14,140,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in MacroGenics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

