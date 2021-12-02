Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.570-$4.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.12 billion-$24.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion.

Shares of M stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,765 shares of company stock worth $158,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

