MAG Silver Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.49. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.36.

TSE MAG opened at C$19.93 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 376.04.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

