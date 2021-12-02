Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.01. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.43, with a volume of 41,869 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$540.92 million and a P/E ratio of -29.94.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$166.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.6053093 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.