Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $30.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Magnite traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 119476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Magnite by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 74,464 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Magnite by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 255,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.42 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

