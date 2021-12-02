Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

MANH stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,288. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 87.90 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 980.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 254,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.