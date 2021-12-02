Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

MANH stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,288. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 87.90 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 980.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 254,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

