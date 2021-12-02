Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.07

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.07 and traded as low as C$2.82. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 299,958 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. NBF cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$717.64 million and a PE ratio of -78.61.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

