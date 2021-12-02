Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Head to Head Review

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -14.53% -19.29% -13.62% MoneyGram International -2.71% -6.68% 0.31%

58.0% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marchex and MoneyGram International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $51.22 million 2.03 -$38.45 million ($0.18) -13.89 MoneyGram International $1.22 billion 0.45 -$7.90 million ($0.40) -14.98

MoneyGram International has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. MoneyGram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marchex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Marchex has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marchex and MoneyGram International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00 MoneyGram International 1 1 1 0 2.00

Marchex currently has a consensus price target of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. MoneyGram International has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.90%. Given Marchex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

Summary

Marchex beats MoneyGram International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services. The Financial Paper Products segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

