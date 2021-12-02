Mark F. Lamps Sells 320 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ATKR opened at $107.91 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.97.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

