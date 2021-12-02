MarketPeak Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00236391 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00087598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

