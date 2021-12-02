Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Acquires 253 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.3% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.63.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $445.13. The company had a trading volume of 61,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $419.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $433.67 and a 200 day moving average of $419.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

