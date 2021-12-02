Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises about 2.2% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

MNST stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.24. 35,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

