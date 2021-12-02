Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,398,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,650,000 after acquiring an additional 338,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.41. 26,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,526. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $234.61 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,723 shares of company stock worth $1,990,173. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

