Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 1,302 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 3.7% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 206,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $71,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,817,836. The firm has a market cap of $862.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock worth $599,321,654 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

