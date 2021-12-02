Marshall Wace LLP Invests $186,000 in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $484.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

