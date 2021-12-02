Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $233,000 Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,948 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAS opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $69.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.47.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

