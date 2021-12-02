Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,586,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 809,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

