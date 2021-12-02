Marston’s’ (MARS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 105 ($1.37).

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 68.80 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The company has a market capitalization of £454.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.16. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 59.35 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

In other Marston’s news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

