Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.74. Masco posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS opened at $65.67 on Thursday. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

