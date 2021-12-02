Matrix Trust Co Buys New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 189,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,000. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned approximately 2.66% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISCV. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:ISCV traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,624. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $62.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52.

