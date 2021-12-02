Matrix Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,939,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,396 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 19.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $75,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.46. 42,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,732. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

