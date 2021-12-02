MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $80,608.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $953,601.60 and $80,608.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,823.94 or 0.98280876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00050138 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.49 or 0.00312474 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.49 or 0.00477966 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011646 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001585 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001156 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.