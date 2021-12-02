Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.50 Million

Brokerages expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to post sales of $467.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the highest is $469.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $467.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAXR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

Maxar Technologies stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,584. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.29. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Boston Partners raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 1,117,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 580,294 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,446,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after buying an additional 448,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

