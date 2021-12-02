Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.79. Maximus posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 125.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS traded up $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $77.84. 18,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,689. Maximus has a one year low of $67.65 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

