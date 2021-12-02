McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.26. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 219,081 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$560.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.38.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

