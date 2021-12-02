McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 580.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGRC opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

