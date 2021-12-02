McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Amundi acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in McKesson by 16,720.1% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after purchasing an additional 384,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 496.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 311,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $5.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,155. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $229.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

