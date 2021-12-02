MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MDXH opened at $9.34 on Monday. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

