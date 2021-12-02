MDxHealth SA Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MDxHealth in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MDxHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

MDXH stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.