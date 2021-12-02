Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.05.
MDT stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $107.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.63. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $144.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.
In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
