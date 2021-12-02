Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.05.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $107.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.63. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $144.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.