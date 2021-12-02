MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.52 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 52.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $7,029.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00062991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00093843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.83 or 0.07956804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56,578.96 or 0.99912183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

