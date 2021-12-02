Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.43

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 133240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 356,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

